Singapore's PM Lee congratulates Timor-Leste counterpart Gusmao on inauguration

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jul 1) congratulated his Timor-Leste counterpart Xanana Gusmao after he was sworn in as the country's prime minister in a ceremony in Dili.

Mr Gusmao was Timor-Leste's first democratically elected head of state, serving as president from 2002 to 2007. He also served as prime minister previously over two terms from 2007 to 2015.

"On behalf of the government of Singapore, I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste," Mr Lee wrote.

"I am confident that you will steer Timor-Leste towards greater progress given your vast experience."

Mr Lee reflected on the warm relations shared between the two countries.

"The relations between our two countries have continued to grow, both bilaterally, and at international fora through platforms such as the Forum of Small States (FOSS) and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS)," he wrote.

In November last year, it was announced that Timor-Leste is to be admitted "in principle" as the 11th member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"Timor-Leste’s inaugural participation as an observer at the 42nd ASEAN Summit last month was a historic milestone," Mr Lee added.

"Singapore will continue to support Timor-Leste in its preparations for ASEAN membership, including through our Singapore-Timor-Leste ASEAN Readiness Support package."

Concluding his letter, Mr Lee said that he looked forward to working with Mr Gusmao to deepen the friendship between Singapore and Timor-Leste.

"You have always been a strong supporter of closer relations between our two countries. I fondly recall hosting you in Singapore for your official visit in 2013 where our countries signed a bilateral air services agreement," he wrote.

"I wish you and your government every success, and look forward to meeting you soon."