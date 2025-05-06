Singaporean man faces death penalty in Johor on drug charges

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was charged in Johor on Tuesday (May 6) with trafficking and possessing more than 10kg of drugs.

Tan Ban Choon, 47, was charged with one count of trafficking 10.024kg of powdered 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Malaysian media outlets reported, citing court documents. MDMA is commonly known as ecstasy.

Tan, who is unemployed, was also charged with four counts of drug possession – namely 9g of heroin, 44g of cannabis, 6g of powdered MDMA and 31.3g of ketamine.

He allegedly committed the offences at an apartment in Danga Bay on Apr 23 at 10pm.

If convicted of trafficking, Tan faces the death penalty or life imprisonment and no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane.

If convicted of possession, Tan may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to RM100,000 (US$23,677) or both.

He is also charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which restricts possession of raw opium, coca leaves, poppy-straw and cannabis. He faces two to five years’ jail and three to nine strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Tan, who was charged at Johor’s Sessions Court, did not have a lawyer and was not offered bail. He nodded after the charges were read to him in Mandarin before Judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim.

No plea was taken from him as the case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction, news outlet Malay Mail reported.

His case will be heard again on July 29 pending a chemical report.

CNA has reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.