Sinkhole opens up in front of KL airport's VIP complex

A sinkhole opened up in front of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) VIP complex in Malaysia on Wednesday (Sep 25).
The hole, measuring about 5m across with a depth of 1m, appeared near the entrance of the Bunga Raya complex.
On-site inspections found that a sewage manhole belonging to KLIA was located near the sinkhole, said the Works Ministry in a Facebook post.
“It is suspected that a burst sewage pipe caused the sinkhole.”
The road remains accessible to all vehicles with a traffic management plan implemented at the immediate sinkhole area, said the ministry.
Photos of the scene show a cordon set up around the sinkhole. The surface of the road appears to have collapsed, exposing murky brown water.
Sinkholes made the headlines in Malaysia late last month after a tourist fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur’s city centre. Authorities were unable to recover the woman’s body despite searching for days.