Asia

Sinkhole opens up in front of KL airport's VIP complex
Sinkhole opens up in front of KL airport's VIP complex

A sinkhole outside Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Bunga Raya Complex, Selangor, Malaysia, on Sep 25, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia)

25 Sep 2024 02:32PM
A sinkhole opened up in front of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) VIP complex in Malaysia on Wednesday (Sep 25).

The hole, measuring about 5m across with a depth of 1m, appeared near the entrance of the Bunga Raya complex.

On-site inspections found that a sewage manhole belonging to KLIA was located near the sinkhole, said the Works Ministry in a Facebook post. 

“It is suspected that a burst sewage pipe caused the sinkhole.”

A sinkhole outside Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Bunga Raya Complex, Malaysia, on Sep 25, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia)

The road remains accessible to all vehicles with a traffic management plan implemented at the immediate sinkhole area, said the ministry. 

Photos of the scene show a cordon set up around the sinkhole. The surface of the road appears to have collapsed, exposing murky brown water. 

Sinkholes made the headlines in Malaysia late last month after a tourist fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur’s city centre. Authorities were unable to recover the woman’s body despite searching for days. 

Source: CNA/zl(sn)

Malaysia

