Sinkhole opens up in front of KL airport's VIP complex

A sinkhole opened up in front of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) VIP complex in Malaysia on Wednesday (Sep 25).

The hole, measuring about 5m across with a depth of 1m, appeared near the entrance of the Bunga Raya complex.

On-site inspections found that a sewage manhole belonging to KLIA was located near the sinkhole, said the Works Ministry in a Facebook post.

“It is suspected that a burst sewage pipe caused the sinkhole.”