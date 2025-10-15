Seoul sends team to Cambodia over scam centre kidnappings

SEOUL: South Korea will send a special team to Cambodia on Wednesday (Oct 15) to discuss cases of fake jobs and scam centres involved in kidnapping dozens of its nationals, officials said a day after Seoul vowed to bring them all home.

The team, headed by the vice foreign minister, will depart on Wednesday evening, according to a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday that 63 South Koreans were believed to have been detained in Cambodia, among 80 reported missing, and the government was "committed to bringing all South Korean nationals back home".

Between January and August this year, 330 South Koreans were reported missing or detained against their will while in Cambodia, according to Seoul's foreign ministry, with the safety of about 80 yet to be verified.

The government plans to "make every diplomatic effort to secure Cambodia's cooperation", the presidential office said, while "coordinating with relevant ministries to strengthen the embassy's response capacity - including by increasing the number of police officials at the South Korean embassy in Cambodia".