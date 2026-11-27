COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman was arrested on Friday (Nov 27) after he crashed his scooter into a wild elephant as he attempted to escape, police said.

The 49-year-old man is accused of stabbing the woman in her home in the northern district of Anuradhapura, a police official told AFP.

However, his attempted escape ended when his scooter crashed into the elephant as it emerged from the jungle onto the road a short distance away, the official said.

Witnesses told police the elephant appeared to be unharmed and retreated back into the jungle.

The man was arrested and was receiving treatment for unspecified injuries under armed guard in hospital. Police also said they had recovered the suspected murder weapon.