Evacuees in Philippines, Taiwan take shelter as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears

MANILA: Hundreds of families sheltered in schools and evacuation centres on Monday (Sep 22) as heavy rains and gale-force winds from Super Typhoon Ragasa lashed the northern Philippines and southern Taiwan.

The typhoon, which is gaining strength as it proceeds on a collision course with southern China, was expected to make landfall over the Philippines' Babuyan Islands by around midday.

The sparsely populated islands lie about 740km south of Taiwan in the Luzon Strait.

As of 8am, maximum sustained winds of 215kmh were reported at the storm's centre, with gusts reaching up to 265kmh as it moved toward the archipelago nation, the national weather service said.

"We are now experiencing strong winds here in northern Cagayan," provincial disaster chief Rueli Rapsing told AFP, saying they were prepared for "the worst".

"Since the super typhoon will traverse Calayan, we are very focused on that area," he said of a town in the far north province.

In Taiwan, small-scale evacuations were ongoing in mountainous areas near Pingtung, local fire department officer James Wu told AFP.

"What worries us more is that the damage could be similar to what happened during Typhoon Koinu two years ago," he added, describing a storm that saw utility poles collapse and sheet-metal roofs sent flying into the air.

Schools and government offices were closed on Monday in the Manila region and across 29 Philippine provinces in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Government weather specialist John Grender Almario said on Sunday that "severe flooding and landslides" could be expected in the northern areas of the main island Luzon.

The threat of flooding from Ragasa comes just a day after thousands of Filipinos took to the streets to protest a growing corruption scandal involving flood control projects that were shabbily constructed or never completed.

A day of largely peaceful demonstrations turned violent in the afternoon and early evening as rock-throwing protesters clashed with police, leading to more than 70 arrests.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt, and the archipelago is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, putting millions of people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of human-driven climate change.

Hong Kong International Airport will suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours from 8pm on Sep 23 to 8am on Sep 25, Qantas Airways said.

A spokesperson for Airport Authority Hong Kong said it is closely monitoring the developments regarding the super typhoon, named Ragasa, and has commenced preparations to deal with the storm. But it has not made an official announcement on the closure.