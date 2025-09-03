Acting Thai government moves to dissolve parliament

BANGKOK: Thailand's acting prime minister moved to dissolve parliament on Wednesday (Sep 3), his party said, after the largest opposition group backed a rival candidate to lead the country.

The decision - a potentially legally fraught one - could see the kingdom hold fresh elections before the year's end, just two years after it last went to the polls in May 2023.

A power vacuum has consumed Thailand's top office since Friday, when prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted by the Constitutional Court over an ethics breach.

Her Pheu Thai party - still governing in a caretaker capacity - had courted the power-broking opposition People's Party to back its new candidate for prime minister.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But the People's Party instead declared its support for conservative tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul.

Moments later, Pheu Thai secretary general Sorawong Thienthong told AFP that acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai "has submitted a house dissolution decree".

Whether a caretaker government has the power to dissolve parliament is a hotly debated question.

But if the king approves the dissolution, an election must take place between 45 and 60 days later.

"It's likely an election will happen in the next few months," Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political scientist from Ubon Ratchathani University, told AFP.

"An election might be the best solution for the country, because now it's almost impossible to form a normal government."

The People's Party also said its backing of Anutin was conditional on house dissolution within four months - meaning his elevation to office would likely lead to fresh polls, albeit on a later timescale.

"It's always the same power struggles, while our lives remain unchanged," complained 23-year-old Bangkok hairdresser Kanjana Sangkasupan.

"As a member of the young generation, I want a new kind of politics."