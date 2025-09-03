Thai opposition backs Bhumjaithai Party to form next government, leader says

BANGKOK: The biggest party in Thailand's parliament said on Wednesday (Sep 3) it would back the Bhumjaithai party to form the next government, boosting the prospect of an end to days of political deadlock following the prime minister's sacking.

The opposition People's Party's decision to back Bhumjaithai over the ruling Pheu Thai party could be a game-changer, as it controls nearly a third of lower house seats.

People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said the party had decided to back Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul for prime minister, to prevent the return of a coalition government that was not fit to rule again.

"There is a risk that there would be a return of the old coalition which has failed to run the country in the last two years, and a risk of the return of the coup maker as prime minister," he said, referring to Prayuth Chan-ocha, a general who seized power in 2014 and remains eligible to become premier, despite retiring.

The ruling Pheu Thai party, which last week suffered the loss of its prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to a court ruling, has submitted a petition to dissolve parliament and is awaiting royal approval, its Chief Whip Wisut Chainarun told Reuters.

The party had sent out mixed messages late on Tuesday, saying it was ready to face off with the rival Bhumjaithai party on a vote on a new premier, but could also call a new election.

Paetongtarn's dismissal on Friday for an ethics violation triggered a scramble for power, with her once-dominant Pheu Thai party racing to shore up a fragile coalition with a slender majority as its former alliance partner Bhumjaithai mounted a bold challenge to form its own government.