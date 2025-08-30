Commentary: Thailand’s old guard calls the shots as yet another prime minister sacked

SINGAPORE: It was deja vu Friday (Aug 29) in Thailand when the country’s powerful nine-member Constitutional Court sacked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over what it ruled was an ethics violation.

Ms Paetongtarn, 39, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the telecom tycoon who won power in a landslide in 2001 and was thrown out by the army in 2006, had earlier been suspended pending the court’s judgment on the case, which centered on an imprudent phone call she had with Cambodia’s strongman Hun Sen.

The bottom line, say analysts, is that power remains in the hands of Thailand’s royalist political elites, with the judiciary – in particular the Constitutional Court – and the army acting as firewalls against any serious attempt at fundamental structural change.

Ms Paetongtarn became the sixth prime minister from either the Shinawatra family or their Pheu Thai Party, to be removed either by the army or by the judiciary since the 2006 coup d’etat.

Her downfall itself may not overly perturb the Thai public; her popularity, never very high, had plunged in recent months anyway, and the Shinawatra star has been on the wane.