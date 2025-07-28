Commentary: Trump's call didn’t stop the fighting in Thailand and Cambodia. Can Malaysia do better?

SINGAPORE: In a few hours, Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will sit down for peace talks in Malaysia, amid an escalating border conflict that has killed at least 30 people and displaced thousands more.

The visit to Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Jul 28) by the leaders will offer the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) a chance to preserve its treasured centrality and demonstrate a capacity to solve its problems on its own rather than under external intervention or pressure.

It also offers current ASEAN chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, an opportunity to create a legacy. This is something that has thus far eluded him, and ASEAN in the other major crisis it faces – Myanmar’s seemingly intractable and ongoing civil war.

The scheduled talks follow a characteristically unilateral announcement on Saturday by United States President Donald Trump claiming both countries had agreed to work out a ceasefire after he threatened to cease trade talks if the fighting did not stop soon.

Cambodia had already proposed a ceasefire, but Thailand – after the call from Mr Trump – said while it agreed in principle with a ceasefire, the onus was on Cambodia to stand down.

Mr Trump’s announcement did not seem to have any effect. There was no sign of de-escalation. Within hours of a brief pause, Thailand and Cambodia were exchanging rocket and gun fire again, possibly with each intent on gaining advantage on the ground ahead of a truce so that a clear win could be presented domestically.