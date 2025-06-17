Thai police arrest 13 foreigners in alleged US$1.2 million investment scam targeting Australians

BANGKOK: Thai police said on Tuesday (Jun 17) over a dozen foreigners, mostly Australians and British, were arrested for allegedly running an online investment fraud that had duped people out of at least A$1.9 million (about US$1.2 million).

On Monday, police raided a rental house in the province of Samut Prakan, neighbouring Bangkok, and arrested 13 people, said Jirabhob Bhuridej, chief of the police’s Central Investigation Bureau, at a press conference in the Thai capital.

Jirabhob said the Australian Federal Police (AFP) informed the Thai authorities last year of a scam group led by an Australian and a British, and a joint investigation was launched.

The alleged scammers operated out of Thailand to swindle money from victims in Australia and potentially other English-speaking countries through online advertisements and phone calls to invest in long-term bonds with a promise of high returns, Jirabhob said.

Footage showed the men after they were arrested in the rental house that had been converted into an office. Papers of alleged scam scripts and workflow were taped to their partitioned desks. There were also whiteboards that the police said were used for tracking their progress, and clocks on a wall showing time zones across Australia.

Thai police said they staked out the house for several months and saw the men coming and going at times that coincided with working hours in Australia. They said they confiscated a number of phones, computers and other electronic devices allegedly used for the scam.