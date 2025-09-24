Massive sinkhole opens up outside Bangkok hospital

BANGKOK: A massive sinkhole opened up in front of a hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday morning (Sep 24), prompting evacuations and road closures.

The sinkhole appeared at around 7.15am outside Vajira Hospital in the Dusit district of the Thai capital.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the sinkhole affecting the entire width of the road, with a white truck at the edge of a steep drop.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told Thai media that the sinkhole was caused by a leak in a tunnel at a construction site for a new MRT station.