Logo
Logo

Asia

Massive sinkhole opens up outside Bangkok hospital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Massive sinkhole opens up outside Bangkok hospital

Massive sinkhole opens up outside Bangkok hospital

A sinkhole opened up in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand on Sep 24, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Bangkok Community Help Foundation)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

24 Sep 2025 11:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: A massive sinkhole opened up in front of a hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday morning (Sep 24), prompting evacuations and road closures.

The sinkhole appeared at around 7.15am outside Vajira Hospital in the Dusit district of the Thai capital.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the sinkhole affecting the entire width of the road, with a white truck at the edge of a steep drop.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told Thai media that the sinkhole was caused by a leak in a tunnel at a construction site for a new MRT station. 

A sinkhole opened up in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand on Sep 24, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Bangkok Community Help Foundation)
A sinkhole opened up in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand on Sep 24, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Bangkok Community Help Foundation)
A sinkhole opened up in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand on Sep 24, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Bangkok Community Help Foundation)

Authorities said no injuries have been reported so far. 

Patients and residents in the area were evacuated, reported The Nation.

It added that traffic has been closed from Vajira intersection to Sanghi intersection and the surrounding areas.

Additional reporting by Saksith Saiyasombut

Source: CNA/nh

Related Topics

Bangkok sinkhole
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement