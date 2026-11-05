Thailand bans textbook on national security grounds

BANGKOK: Thailand has banned a textbook about the country on national security grounds, with the tome's exiled editor saying on Thursday (Nov 5) it was outlawed over its content on the Thai monarchy.

The royal family holds revered status in Thai society and is shielded from criticism by a strict defamation law that critics say is used to muzzle dissent.

The book, a second edition of the Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand published in English in August, was edited by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent academic and critic of the Thai monarchy who is based in Japan.

It contains chapters on Thailand's monarchy in the 21st century and the government's use of the lese-majeste law.

The book's first edition, released in 2019, was not banned, Pavin told AFP.

He said it was updated to "reflect changes in Thai politics" since 2020 youth-led pro-democracy protests, which featured unprecedented calls to reform the monarchy and the military.

The demonstrations were followed by a progressive party's election victory three years later that ended with its candidate being blocked from becoming prime minister by military-appointed senators and court challenges.

"Topics like this are why they decided to ban it," Pavin said in a telephone interview.

"Thailand's democracy is backsliding, and book bans are a clear indicator of that."