Thailand’s house speaker vote crucial as newly-elected parliament opens: Analysts

Thailand's newly-elected parliament opened its first session on Monday (Jul 3), 50 days after the May 14 general election, setting in motion the process of electing the nation's next prime minister.

The progressive Move Forward Party, which won a stunning victory in the polls, has teamed up with populist Pheu Thai Party and forged a coalition alongside six smaller parties to form the next government.

To become prime minister, Move Forward’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat needs a simple majority of at least 376 votes among the 500 representatives and 250 senators.

His coalition has 312 seats and Mr Pita needs to secure the support of another 64 lawmakers to succeed in his leadership bid.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the house speaker election on Tuesday. The fight for the powerful position has created a public rift between the two major parties.

They have been locked in a struggle over the post, with Move Forward naming its Member of Parliament Padipat Sun-ti-phada as a candidate for the seat while Pheu Thai has stood firm that it should get the role as head of the legislature.

Despite the impasse, Mr Pita has maintained that all eight parties in the coalition remain unified.

Reports said both parties are hoping to continue talks to reach a deal on Monday, ahead of the vote.

HOUSE SPEAKER ROLE CRUCIAL

The position of house speaker is significant as the role sets the agenda for laws to be deliberated in parliament, said analysts.

“The speaker plays a very important role in setting the agenda of business in the house. It has a lot of power over what goes on the legislative agenda, what is ranked (of importance) in terms of bills to be discussed in the parliamentary sessions,” said Mr Harrison Cheng, director of consultancy firm Control Risks.