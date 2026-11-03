Thai PM Anutin to face his first censure debate in December

BANGKOK: Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government has agreed to a Dec 7 to Dec 11 schedule for its first censure debate in parliament, an official said on Tuesday (Nov 3).

The debate will last four days and a confidence vote will take place on Dec 11 under a timetable agreed by government and opposition whips, government spokesperson Ekkapob Pianpises said.

Opposition parties have filed a motion targeting 18 ministers from the ruling Bhumjaithai Party, including Anutin. The opposition can file a no-confidence motion once per year.

The opposition's allegations include fraud in the upper house election process, corruption in local government examinations and mismanagement of the economy and recent floods.

Anutin's Bhumjaithai party has rejected the allegations and said it is ready to face the proceedings in parliament.

The prime minister is expected to prevail because of his house majority, though there may be a cabinet reshuffle down the line, said Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University

Anutin's coalition, which came to power after Bhumjaithai's big election win in February, currently has 292 seats in the 499-member house, compared to the opposition's 207.

To bring down the premier or a minister, the support of more than half of house members is needed.

The Kla Tham Party, which has 58 lawmakers and is not in Anutin's coalition, did not join the motion, weakening the opposition.