Three boys allegedly set fire to homeless man in Bangkok; police probe ongoing

A homeless man in Bangkok was allegedly set on fire by three boys, who reportedly filmed the incident. The extent of any injuries to the man is not clear.

In videos of the incident circulating on social media, what appears to be closed-circuit television footage from Monday (Jan 19) shows three children in the vicinity of a bridge. Two of the boys in the video can be seen wearing helmets.

Two boys approached the bridge while the third stood further away, with what appears to be a phone in his hand, apparently to film the incident. A few seconds later, a fire erupts under the bridge and a column of black smoke can be seen.

The three boys are then shown running from the scene.

According to The Thaiger, an English-language media site in Thailand, the victim was identified as 51-year-old Karn, a homeless man living under the Ban Ma Bridge in the Prawet district of Bangkok.