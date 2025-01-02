Increased risk of fires, transboundary haze in Mekong sub-region as dry season begins
The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre recorded a jump in the number of hotspots in the sub-region, from 164 on Dec 31 to 335 on Jan 1.
SINGAPORE: The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) issued a "Level 1" alert on Thursday (Jan 2), warning of hotspots and haze in northern Southeast Asia as the dry season begins in the region.
The centre said in a media release that it had observed dry conditions over most parts of the Mekong sub-region as the northeast monsoon becomes "established".
The hotspot and haze situation over the sub-region may worsen in the next few months under prolonged dry weather conditions during the season, it added.
The regional meteorological centre also noted a gradual rise in the hotspot count in the sub-region since mid-December. It recorded a jump in the number of hotspots between Dec 31 and Jan 1, from 164 hotspots to 335 respectively.
While it detected some localised smoke plumes or haze in parts of Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, it said that there has been no transboundary smoke haze so far.
The Mekong sub-region also includes Myanmar, Vietnam and parts of China.
ASMC added that it expects neutral or short-lived La Nina conditions at the start of 2025, which could bring about wetter-than-average weather over some parts of Southeast Asia.
"However, its effects on rainfall may not be pronounced over the Mekong sub-region and there may still be a risk of escalated hotspot activities and transboundary smoke haze in the sub-region," it said.
ASMC alert levels for transboundary haze in the ASEAN region
To assess the risk of transboundary haze, ASMC's alert levels consider factors such as rainfall forecasts and prevailing winds, smoke haze density and hotspot counts and location.
Level 0
- No transboundary smoke haze
Level 1
- Dry season
Level 2
- Increasing risk of transboundary haze
- Escalating hotspot activities with moderate to dense smoke haze observed over two or more consecutive days
- Persistent dry weather
- Prevailing winds blowing smoke haze from the hotspots towards neighbouring ASEAN countries
Level 3
- High risk of severe transboundary haze
- Significant and persistent hotspot activities with widespread moderate to dense smoke haze observed over two or more consecutive days
- Persistent dry weather
- Prevailing winds blowing smoke haze from the hotspots towards neighbouring ASEAN countries
Earlier in December, various Mekong environment leaders had gathered for the thirteenth meeting of a ministerial steering committee on transboundary haze pollution in the Mekong sub-region.
The meeting reiterated the sub-region's commitment to minimise the occurrence of transboundary haze during periods of drier weather, as the effects of climate change may heighten the risk of elevated hotspot activities.
The leaders also reiterated their commitment to intensifying in-country actions by prioritising fire prevention, early warning, monitoring and fire suppression to minimise the occurrence of transboundary haze.