Trump and Netanyahu set for pivotal talks on Middle East agenda

But Netanyahu's steadfast opposition to any move towards a Palestinian state, a stance supported by a growing number of Israelis in the wake of the Gaza war, stands as a potential obstacle to a deal with Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has previously insisted on agreement at least on a pathway to an independent Palestine.



For Netanyahu, whose international isolation over the Gaza war was underlined by an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) on allegations of war crimes, the visit offers a chance to burnish his diplomatic credentials in Washington, which has come out strongly against the ICC.

Pro-Palestinian activists as well as those calling for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas plan separate protests to coincide with Netanyahu's visit to Washington.



Netanyahu will meet other senior Trump aides during his visit as well as congressional leaders and is expected to seek assurances of continued US weapons supplies.