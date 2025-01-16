Snap Insight: The spectre of Donald Trump looms over Gaza ceasefire deal

SINGAPORE: After 467 days of war in Gaza, a moment that seemed elusive for much of that period has finally arrived: The announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that is slated to take effect on Sunday (Jan 19).

As of this writing, the Israeli Cabinet has yet to ratify the agreement. Assuming it does, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the truce will hold. To divine the answer, another question must be asked: Do both sides have enough skin in the game to want it to?

HAMAS CAN CLAIM A VICTORY OF SORTS

Unfortunately, the response to this is murky, though less so on the Hamas side of the equation. Decimated after a battering from the Israel military, Hamas can plausibly claim a victory of sorts: It remains in power, despite Israel’s stated war aim of eliminating the terrorist group.

Ceasefire terms also call for Israel to release an unannounced number of prisoners - many of whom were jailed for acts of violence, and have no doubt hardened their positions during incarceration.