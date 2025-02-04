Commentary: With Gaza ceasefire in the balance, all eyes are on Netanyahu’s trip to Washington

CANBERRA: The brittle Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues against all odds, given the depth of distrust and animosity between the warring parties.

Since its enactment nearly three weeks ago, Hamas has released more than a dozen Israeli hostages captured on Oct 7, 2023, in return for some 400 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Should the process move forward as relatively smoothly as it has so far, more hostages and prisoners are set to be freed during the remainder of the first stage of the truce.

This is cause for a degree of optimism. However, negotiating the length, terms and implementation of the second and third stages of the ceasefire will prove very rocky. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for instance, has already declared the ceasefire to be “temporary”.

During the second stage, all Israeli hostages (alive and dead) are supposed to be freed in exchange for hundreds of prisoners. Israel is also expected to withdraw all its forces from Gaza as a prelude to the reconstruction of the coastal enclave in the final stage of the ceasefire.

There are many issues that could derail the process, two of which are crucial: Israel’s unrealised goal of wiping out Hamas and securing Gaza for itself; and Hamas’ resolve to regain sovereign control over Gaza.