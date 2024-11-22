Snap Insight: Netanyahu’s ICC arrest warrant sets US and Europe on collision course

SINGAPORE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s world just shrunk considerably.

The 124 members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), or two-thirds of the world’s countries, are now obliged to arrest Netanyahu on sight after the ICC issued on Thursday (Nov 21) his arrest warrant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

This is the first time the ICC has issued an arrest warrant against the sitting leader of a West-aligned democratic country.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan sought the warrants on charges that Netanyahu – and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant whom he fired earlier this month – allegedly targeted civilians in Gaza and used starvation as a method of war.

The ICC may have just opened a Pandora’s Box, adding fresh complications to an already tumultuous geopolitical situation.