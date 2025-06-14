Two Australians shot in Indonesia's Bali island, one dead

JAKARTA: An Australian man was fatally shot and another Australian man injured in a shooting incident on the Indonesian island of Bali just after midnight on Saturday (Jun 14), local police told media.

Bali police are currently hunting for two people believed to be involved in the shooting in a villa in the Badung regency on the southern side of the tourism island, spokesperson Ariasandy said, according to news website Detik.com.

Police Chief Arif Batubara said the shooting at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in Badung regency is under investigation and police are looking for witnesses, the Associated Press reported.

The victims were rushed to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar, the provincial capital.

Batubara identified the deceased victim as Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne. The second victim suffered injuries from being punched, he said.

Detik reported that the two victims were only identified by their first names. Radmanovic died at the scene, while the other victim Sanar G, 35, was seriously wounded and has been taken to intensive care at a hospital, Detik reported.

Ariasandy said the witness had provided descriptions of two people who fled from the scene on two motorcycles. He said the two were heard speaking English with an Australian accent.

“We cannot yet determine the motive for this shooting and also who the perpetrator is until our investigation is complete,” Batubara said, as quoted by the Associated Press.