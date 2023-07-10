Two dead after tour bus from Singapore collides with car along Malaysia expressway

SEREMBAN: Two people were killed following an accident involving a tourist bus and a car on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia during the early hours of Monday (Jul 10).

Rescue authorities identified the fatalities as the bus driver and an Indonesian woman who was a passenger. Five others were seriously injured.

Nilai district deputy police chief Mat Ghani Lateh said that the bus had been ferrying 19 passengers.

Fourteen of them were foreign nationals - four Indonesians, three Singaporeans, two Canadians, three from the Philippines and one each from China and Spain.

Preliminary investigations found that the bus, owned by La Holidays Travel & Tours, was travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur before rescue authorities were alerted to the incident at about 5am.

“The bus is suspected of hitting a bridge pillar on the right side of the expressway, before swerving to the left and hitting a Proton Wira car, which was in the left lane, and crashed into the left shoulder of the road,” he said.