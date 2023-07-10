Two dead after tour bus from Singapore collides with car along Malaysia expressway
The bus, owned by La Holidays Travel & Tours, was carrying 19 passengers including three Singaporeans.
SEREMBAN: Two people were killed following an accident involving a tourist bus and a car on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia during the early hours of Monday (Jul 10).
Rescue authorities identified the fatalities as the bus driver and an Indonesian woman who was a passenger. Five others were seriously injured.
Nilai district deputy police chief Mat Ghani Lateh said that the bus had been ferrying 19 passengers.
Fourteen of them were foreign nationals - four Indonesians, three Singaporeans, two Canadians, three from the Philippines and one each from China and Spain.
Preliminary investigations found that the bus, owned by La Holidays Travel & Tours, was travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur before rescue authorities were alerted to the incident at about 5am.
“The bus is suspected of hitting a bridge pillar on the right side of the expressway, before swerving to the left and hitting a Proton Wira car, which was in the left lane, and crashed into the left shoulder of the road,” he said.
The deputy police chief added that the 33-year-old bus driver and the 42-year-old Indonesian passenger were confirmed dead at the scene due to the impact of the collision.
Five bus passengers were reported to have suffered serious injuries, with 13 other passengers sustaining minor injuries.
“The passenger of the Proton Wira car suffered minor injuries, while the driver escaped unhurt," said Mat Ghani, adding that all injured victims received treatment at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital in Seremban.
Investigations into the accident are ongoing.
CNA has contacted La Holidays and the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for more information.