Two men shot dead outside Cheras mall; second KL fatal gun attack in four days

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men have been shot dead outside a Cheras shopping mall, the second fatal shooting in less than a week in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

Police have classified the shooting, which took place at around 12.15am on Tuesday (Jun 17) along Jalan Loke Yew, as murder.

A group of assailants wearing ski maks gunned down the two victims before fleeing in a Perodua Alza car, according to local media platform Free Malaysia Today.

Some local media reported that the incident took place outside the Viva Home mall.

The bodies of the two men were found 5m away from their vehicle. They suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and were pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by Berita Harian.

Both victims were in their 40s and originally from Sibu, Sarawak, according to local media.

They were reportedly heading to a car parked within the mall's compound when they were attacked, according to the New Straits Times.

The case is currently being investigated by the Cheras division of the Kuala Lumpur Police, with more details expected to be released soon, according to the Malay Mail. It is being investigated under section 302 of the penal code for murder.

The police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

Just four days before, another fatal shooting took place in the Malaysian capital, in the neighbourhood of Brickfields, not far from the site of Tuesday’s shooting.

The case in Brickfields left one dead and two injured, as two gunmen attacked a group of seven diners at a restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan, on Friday night.

The three victims were aged between 30 and 50, according to local media reports.

One of the victims was confirmed dead at the scene and his body was sent to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem.

The other two were receiving treatment for injuries at the same hospital, said Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood on Saturday, as cited in Free Malaysia Today.

The two gunmen fled on a motorbike, and remain at large as the Brickfields police are still investigating the case, with the motive yet to be discovered, according to a report by The Star.

These two cases from Kuala Lumpur follow a number of shootings in Peninsular Malaysia that have occurred this year, including another case at a Setia Alam mall in neighbouring Selangor earlier in February, and a man who was shot in Johor Bahru in January.

Malaysian police have stepped up security measures since the case in Setia Alam, with additional auxiliary police and security personnel assigned to shopping malls around the country.

