Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears

HANOI: Vietnam closed airports and evacuated thousands of people in potentially affected areas on Sunday (Sep 28) as intensifying Typhoon Bualoi barrelled towards the country, days after causing at least 10 deaths and widespread flooding in the Philippines.

The typhoon, which was packing wind speeds of up to 133 kmh as of 9am local time, is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam late on Sunday, earlier than previous forecasts as it was travelling fast, according to Vietnam's national weather forecast agency.

"This is a rapidly moving storm - nearly twice the average speed - with strong intensity and a broad area of impact. It is capable of triggering multiple natural disasters simultaneously, including powerful winds, heavy rainfall, flooding, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation," the agency added.

Authorities in the central province of Ha Tinh have started to evacuate more than 15,000 people, the government said, adding that thousands of troops were standing ready.

Vietnam suspended operations at four coastal airports from Sunday, including Da Nang international airport, and adjusted the departure times of several flights, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Heavy rain has already caused flooding in Hue and Quang Tri, the government said.

With a long coastline facing the South China Sea, Vietnam is prone to typhoons that are often deadly. Last year, Typhoon Yagi killed around 300 people and caused US$3.3 billion of property damage.