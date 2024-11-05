Vietnam’s gains from ongoing US-China trade war could be on shaky ground

HANOI: IBE Electronics’ factory in Vietnam’s northern Bac Ninh province counts US electric vehicle giant Tesla among its customers.

Ms Angel Xu and her husband founded the company in China’s manufacturing capital Shenzhen two decades ago, with the initial aim of serving the local market.

As China gained a reputation for being the factory of the world, the firm took on several American clients.

But when import tariffs were slapped on Chinese goods in 2018 amid a trade war between China and the United States, these clients asked for their manufacturing to be shifted elsewhere.

“In 2019, we thought about which country is better. Then we chose Vietnam because Vietnam is close to China,” said Ms Xu.

She said it took the firm six months to relocate to Vietnam from China. She noted that US customers would otherwise have had to cough up 25 per cent in tariffs.