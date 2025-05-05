US Treasury Sanctions Myanmar warlord and militia linked to cyber scams

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions on Monday (May 5) targeting a warlord, his two sons and the militia he leads for facilitating cyber scams targeting Americans, human trafficking and cross-border smuggling, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions were imposed on the Karen National Army, Saw Chit Thu and his two sons, Saw Htoo Eh Moo and Saw Chit Chit, the department said in a statement.

Led by Saw Chit Thu, the Karen National Army has long controlled a region located on the Thai-Burmese border, which is home to multiple cyber scam syndicates, the statement said.

The frontier town of Myawaddy, where KNA is headquartered, has become a key battleground as troops of Myanmar's ruling junta and rebels jostle for control of the outpost that handles more than US$1 billion in border trade every year.

“Cyber scam operations, such as those run by the KNA, generate billions in revenue for criminal kingpins and their associates, while depriving victims of their hard-earned savings and sense of security,” said Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender.

“Treasury is committed to using all available tools to disrupt these networks and hold accountable those who seek to profit from these criminal schemes.”

Saw Chit Thu's ties to Myanmar's military rulers, evidenced by an honorary title for "outstanding performance" conferred on him by junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing in November 2022, have helped him build his position.