Floods kill at least 9, leave 5 missing in central Vietnam

HANOI: Floods triggered by record heavy rains have killed at least nine people and left five others missing in central Vietnam, the government said on Wednesday (Oct 29).

Six of the fatalities were in Danang, home to one of the country's most popular beaches, and the ancient town of Hoi An, the government said in a statement.

The floods have also inundated more than 103,000 houses, mostly in the country's top tourist sites of Hue and Hoi An, the government's disaster agency said in a separate report.

Vietnam is prone to often deadly storms and flooding that cause widespread property damage, especially during the storm season from June until October.

Heavy rains continue to lash the UNESCO-listed former imperial capital Hue and the ancient town of Hoi An, the agency said, after rainfall in the area hit a record high in the 24-hour period ending late on Monday, exceeding 1,000mm.