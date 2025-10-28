Vietnam city sets national record with 1.7m rain in 24 hours

HANOI: Thousands of people in Vietnam were evacuated from their homes after record rainfall of more than one metre in 24 hours submerged a central city, the environment ministry said Tuesday (Oct 28).

Three measuring stations in the city of Hue recorded rainfall from 1m to 1.7m in a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The previous 24-hour rain record was 0.99m, set in Hue in 1999, it said.

Heavy rainfall has inundated Vietnam's central coastal region since the weekend, closing schools and flooding the former imperial city of Hue, a UNESCO world heritage site.

More than 8,600 people in four central provinces were evacuated to schools and other public buildings since Saturday due to risks from severe flooding and landslides, according to the environment ministry.

"This was the biggest flood I have experienced, with water levels in my house about 40cm higher than that of 1999," said 56-year-old Hue resident Tran Anh Tuan.

"My ground floor is under about two metres of floodwaters. We had moved all essential furniture upstairs. We have been in the dark over a day as power was cut off," Tuan told AFP from his three-storey house in central Hue.