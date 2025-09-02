Vietnam celebrates independence day with huge military parade

HANOI: Vietnam celebrated the 80th anniversary of its declaration of independence from colonial rule on Tuesday (Sep 2), with its largest military parade in decades, unprecedented cash handouts and the release of nearly 14,000 prisoners.

Tens of thousands of people crowded the streets of the capital Hanoi, most of whom were wearing red shirts and holding Vietnamese flags, in a strong show of nationalism in the Communist-run country.

The parade showcased Vietnam's most advanced military equipment, including thousands of Vietnamese soldiers and military personnel from China, Russia and other countries participated in the celebration.

A separate event at sea featured Russian Kilo-class submarines and frigates.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to defend the independence, freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of our Fatherland, down to every sacred inch of land," Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam said as he opened the parade.

National leaders and foreign dignitaries, including top lawmakers from China and Russia, watched the military procession in Ba Dinh Square, where on Sep 2, 1945, revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh made his historical declaration of independence.