18 dead, dozens missing as Ha Long Bay tourist boat capsizes

HANOI: At least 18 people have died and dozens are missing after a tourist boat carrying more than 50 capsized on Saturday (Jul 19) in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, state media said.

The vessel was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members when it capsized because of sudden heavy rain as it toured the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Dan Tri news site said.

The accident occurred at approximately 2pm local time (3pm, Singapore time), shortly after Storm Wipha entered the South China Sea. Strong winds, heavy rainfall and lightning were recorded in the area.

"Border guards rescued 12 people and recovered 18 bodies," said a report on the VNExpress news site.

Authorities have yet to disclose details about the tourists or their nationalities, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Most of those on board were families visiting from the capital Hanoi, with more than 20 children among the passengers, VNExpress said.

Ha Long Bay is one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations, with millions of people visiting its blue-green waters and rainforest-topped limestone islands each year.

Last year 30 vessels sank at boat lock areas in coastal Quang Ninh province along Ha Long Bay after being pounded by strong wind and waves brought by deadly Typhoon Yagi.

Storm Wipha, the third typhoon to hit the South China Sea this year, is projected to make landfall along Vietnam's northern coast early next week.

Weather disruptions linked to the storm have also impacted air travel. Noi Bai Airport reported that nine arriving flights were diverted to alternate airports, while three departing flights were temporarily grounded due to adverse conditions.