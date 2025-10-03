Bualoi death toll rises to 51 in Vietnam, banks told to support affected firms

HANOI: The death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Bualoi and the floods it triggered has risen to 51, according to a Friday (Oct 3) government report, as the central bank urged banks to support affected businesses.

Bualoi made landfall on Monday in northern central Vietnam, bringing huge sea swells, strong winds and heavy rains that also left 14 people missing and injured 164 others, according to the report from the government's disaster management agency.

The agency also raised its estimate of property damage caused by the typhoon and its flooding to 15.9 trillion dong (US$603 million), up from US$435.8 million in a previous report released on Thursday.