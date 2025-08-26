Typhoon Kajiki kills 3 in Vietnam, floods Hanoi streets

HANOI: Typhoon Kajiki killed at least three people and injured 10 others in Vietnam, authorities said on Tuesday (Aug 26) as they warned that heavy rains could cause flooding and landslides.

The storm damaged nearly 7,000 homes, inundated 28,800 hectares of rice plantings and felled 18,000 trees, the government said in a statement. It also brought down 331 electricity poles, causing widespread blackouts in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thai Nguyen and Phu Tho provinces.

Photos on state media showed streets in the capital Hanoi were severely flooded as heavy rains fell on Tuesday morning.