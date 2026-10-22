Waze rejects data security allegations after Malaysia bans civil servants from using app

SINGAPORE: Navigation app Waze on Thursday (Oct 22) rejected allegations that it collects sensitive government information or allows users' personal data to be exploited, a day after Malaysia banned civil servants from using the app and urged Malaysians to uninstall it.

The company said in a statement to Reuters that claims it collected sensitive government information or allowed any entity to exploit personal data were completely false.

"Waze operates under strict privacy policies that protect user data and comply with global legal data protection standards," a company spokesperson said.

The response came after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered an immediate ban on the use of Waze by civil servants, citing concerns about the security of government information and personal data.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday that the ban was intended "to protect government information and users' personal data from the threat of misuse by the Israeli regime".

Anwar had said the government was looking into potential security risks arising from the use of Waze, which he said was subject to Israeli laws.

He recommended TuJu, a Malaysian navigation app developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority, as an alternative.