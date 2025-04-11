Zelenskyy accuses Russia of systematically recruiting Chinese fighters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Thursday (Apr 10) of working systematically in China to recruit fighters for its war in Ukraine, days after announcing Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese men fighting for Moscow.

China had warned Ukraine on Thursday against making "irresponsible" remarks after Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence had revealed at least 155 Chinese citizens were fighting for Russia.

"It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war," Zelenskyy wrote on X, referring to the captured men.

He posted footage of an interrogation with one of them, which Reuters could not independently verify.

"Everything necessary must be done to ensure that Russia has no such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war," Zelenskiy added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Zelenskyy's claim and described Beijing as taking "a balanced position".

China, which has declared a "no-limits" partnership with Russia, has tried to position itself as an actor in attempts to negotiate an end to the war.

It is not known to have directly aided Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but has refrained from criticising Moscow.