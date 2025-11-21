Zelenskyy says he is ready to work on US-backed plan to end war in Ukraine

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with a top US Army official on Thursday that he was ready to work with Washington on a plan to end the war in Ukraine, and he expects to discuss it with President Donald Trump in coming days.

European countries are pushing back against the US-backed plan, which sources said would require Kyiv to give up more land and partially disarm, conditions long seen by Ukraine's allies as tantamount to capitulation.

But Zelenskyy, whose office said he had received a draft of the plan, said after meeting US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll in Kyiv that Ukraine and the United States would work together on elements of the plan.

KYIV READY FOR 'CONSTRUCTIVE' WORK

"Our teams -- Ukraine and the USA - will work on the points of the plan to end the war," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "We are ready for constructive, honest and prompt work."

Zelenskyy's office did not comment directly on the content of the 28-point plan, which has not been published, but said the Ukrainian leader had "outlined the fundamental principles that matter to our people".

"In the coming days, the President of Ukraine expects to discuss with President Trump the existing diplomatic opportunities and the key points required to achieve peace," it said.

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed in front of television cameras in a disastrous meeting for the Ukrainian leader at the White House in March, but talks went more smoothly when he visited the White House this summer.