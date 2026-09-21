BEYOND THE ATTRACTIONS: THE PEOPLE SHAPING SINGAPORE’S VISITOR EXPERIENCE

One afternoon, as he was heading for his tea break at Bird Paradise, senior tram captain Raymond Loh spotted a mother and her young son looking anxious. They were trying to get to a bird feeding session but could not find their way and were worried they would miss it.
As they spoke, the mother explained that her son, who has autism, was feeling overwhelmed. Instead of simply giving them directions, Mr Loh walked them to the venue himself.
Later that day, the boy ran up to him, shook his hand and said: “Thank you.”
“Every interaction is a chance to make someone feel welcome,” said Mr Loh. “Genuine hospitality comes from the little things like showing kindness, offering to help and taking the time to connect with someone.”
Mr Loh, who has worked at Bird Paradise for three years, speaks to dozens of visitors every day. Over time, he has noticed their priorities evolve. Many now want to know: Where do locals eat? Where do Singaporeans spend their weekends?
These exchanges may seem casual, but they reflect a broader shift in what travellers are looking for. Increasingly, they want to engage more deeply with Singapore and what it has to offer.
His experience is echoed by four other recipients of this year’s Tourism Star award, which recognises individuals across the tourism sector who have delivered distinctive and compelling experiences for visitors.
The other recipients are Ms Kelly Chong, 49, guest experience lead at Equarius Hotel; Mrs Jenny Lee, 48, retail executive at Mount Faber Leisure Group; Ms Yeo Yen Ping, 51, tourist guide; and Mr Justin Wee, 34, who was recognised for his work as assistant head sommelier at Butcher’s Block, Raffles Singapore. He has since been promoted to head sommelier.
While they work across different parts of Singapore’s tourism industry, the recipients share a common belief: Meaningful visitor experiences are shaped through genuine encounters, thoughtful hospitality and recommendations that help travellers discover sides of Singapore they may not have expected.
THE VALUE OF LOCAL INSIGHT
Singapore’s iconic sights remain a draw for travellers. But these Tourism Star recipients have noticed growing interest in experiences that offer a more personal glimpse of the city.
At Equarius Hotel, Ms Chong often meets guests who have already planned every stop on a brief itinerary. Even so, they still appreciate personalised recommendations from someone, preferably a local, who can tailor suggestions to their interests, schedule and travel style. “After speaking with us, they often realise there is much more to discover,” said Ms Chong.
To offer more relevant recommendations, she regularly visits local attractions in her own time and exchanges information on upcoming events with her concierge peers across Sentosa.
“Some visitors expect Singapore to be a modern city of glitzy skyscrapers,” said Mr Wee. “After spending several days here, they are often delighted by its heritage buildings, hawker culture, green spaces and vibrant dining scene.”
From her post at the Singapore Cable Car and Sentosa gift shops, Mrs Lee recommends places to eat, shop and explore based on visitors’ interests, helping them make the most of their time and budget.
WHEN FEEDBACK LEADS TO CHANGE
Some of the most valuable conversations with visitors start as complaints. Rather than treating feedback as a one-off issue, the Tourism Star recipients use it to improve the experience for the guest at hand and for future guests.
At Butcher’s Block, one vegetarian guest found the then menu at the wood-fired restaurant too limiting. Mr Wee arranged for the diners to continue their meal at another restaurant in the hotel that offered more vegetarian options and welcomed them with a complimentary glass of champagne. He later raised the issue with management, which led to the addition of a permanent vegetarian main course to Butcher’s Block’s menu.
At the Sentosa gift shop, Mrs Lee once assisted a visiting couple who had bought a cap with a solar-powered fan.
When they discovered it was faulty after returning to their hotel, she personally delivered a replacement after her shift rather than asking them to return to Sentosa.
Beyond resolving individual issues, she tracks recurring requests for discontinued merchandise and reports product defects to the merchandising team, helping to shape future offerings.
WHAT VISITORS TAKE HOME
A key part of Singapore’s Tourism 2040 vision is pursuing quality tourism, with compelling experiences supported by a strong tourism industry and workforce. Reaching that goal will depend not only on new or refreshed experiences, but also on the people visitors encounter every day.
Even as travellers grow more discerning, personal interactions are what leave lasting impressions. For tourism professionals, that means listening, adapting and responding to visitors’ needs.
“I’d love for visitors to leave Singapore with stories they can share with their family and friends,” Mr Loh said. “Not just about the attractions, but about the warmth and hospitality of the people they met along the way.”
WHAT DO YOU HOPE VISITORS TAKE AWAY FROM SINGAPORE?