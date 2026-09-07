Beyond cargo: The family culture behind MSC

Some of the ships crossing the world’s oceans carry names with a story behind them.

Across Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)’s global fleet, vessels have been named after employees and their loved ones – a tradition dating back to founder Gianluigi Aponte, who started the company in 1970. Today, MSC is led by the second generation of the Aponte family, and the tradition lives on.

It reflects a family-oriented culture built around personal relationships and lasting ties. As MSC marks 30 years since establishing its Asia Regional Office in Singapore, that sense of connection can be seen among employees who have spent much of their working lives with the company, building their careers while helping it navigate a rapidly evolving industry.