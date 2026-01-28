Building bridges for a greener world: Singapore’s climate strategy

Climate change is no longer a distant threat — it’s here. The impact of global warming can be felt tangibly these days, from searing heat to lashing rain.

Singaporeans are not alone in feeling these changes. Around the world, rainfall patterns are shifting, droughts are intensifying and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. Climate change is already happening, disrupting lives and livelihoods. Without stronger collective action, the United Nations’ climate assessments warn that the world could remain off track to meet global warming limits.

Nature’s clock is ticking, and Singapore is taking climate action seriously. The nation is supporting global efforts by working with partners to accelerate climate finance and strengthen the systems that could help countries decarbonise. This complements Singapore’s broader climate strategy, which includes reducing domestic emissions, pushing for green transition and contributing to global decarbonisation through international cooperation. Strengthening climate finance through high-integrity carbon markets is one of the ways that Singapore contributes to this work.