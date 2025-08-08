Experience Springleaf's first high-rise development

For most, Springleaf is best known for two things: its quiet stretch of landed homes and the old-school charm of the eponymous prata shop along Upper Thomson Road. Tucked between forest reserves and reservoirs, the area has always felt a little off the radar – a place where time slows and the skyline stays low.

That makes the arrival of Springleaf Residence significant. As the estate’s first high-rise and large-scale condominium, this nature-fringed development brings vertical living to a neighbourhood long defined by its rustic character. Just a two-minute sheltered walk from Springleaf MRT station, it sets the stage for a new kind of home – one that’s closely connected to the city yet deeply rooted in nature.

Backed by the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s long-term vision to introduce over 2,000 new homes and breathe new life into the area, Springleaf Residence is the first step in a broader transformation – one that aims to grow the estate with care and intention.