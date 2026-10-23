Hospitality in the age of AI: Why the human touch still matters

A chatbot can answer a customer’s question. AI can analyse data, recommend a course of action and automate repetitive tasks. But can it reassure an anxious customer, sense when a colleague is struggling or rally a team through a crisis?

As digital assistants take over more routine transactions, such moments raise a bigger question: What becomes more valuable when technology can handle more of the work?

For Dr Sowon Kim and Dr Maggie Chen, faculty researchers at Swiss-based EHL, the answer lies in distinctly human abilities: judging what a situation calls for, understanding what people need and building genuine connections. These capabilities will become increasingly important not only in hospitality, but across service-driven industries in years to come.