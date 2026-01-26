How the arts give children more than just a creative edge

Ms Edna Sim has fond memories of being in her secondary school’s English drama club, and credits the experience with growing her confidence and ability to express herself. “Having enjoyed the performing arts, I am now more intentional in exposing my children to different forms of the arts,” she said.

Her two children, aged one and four, have taken part in programmes involving storytelling, dance and theatre. They respond differently – the younger child explores installations with curiosity, while the older one prefers more structured activities. For Ms Sim, these shared experiences help them grow closer. “Taking part in the arts as a family is a wonderful way for parents and children to bond, and can spark meaningful conversations at home,” she said.

Parents like Ms Sim often discover that different art forms support their children in varied ways. The literary and visual expressions, such as photography, help children observe, imagine and make sense of what is happening in their lives, while the performing arts give them opportunities to explore and express themselves with others.