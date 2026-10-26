How ComfortDelGro built a connected global network

Every day, a commuter taps into Stockholm’s metro before work, a family boards a London bus for the school run or a taxi picks up its next passenger in Perth. Few would realise these journeys could all be operated by the same Singapore-headquartered company.

For many Singaporeans, ComfortDelGro is synonymous with its buses and blue taxis. But outside its home market, the group has spent years building a network spanning 13 countries across Europe, Asia and Australia. Today, more than half of the group’s revenue comes from its international operations.

Its global footprint was not built through a single bold acquisition or dramatic reinvention. Instead, it grew through years of deliberate expansion, as the group identified opportunities where its expertise could create value. Along the way, it also saw the potential in linking its businesses – allowing technology, knowledge and ideas developed in one market to benefit others.

“Singapore remains our core market, but it is a mature one, and the next phase of growth must come from overseas,” said ComfortDelGro managing director and group CEO Cheng Siak Kian. “Our growth is focused on areas where we have an advantage and where we can deploy capital in a disciplined manner to generate sustainable returns.”