How inclusive hiring can strengthen teams and improve workplace practices

When Mr Lionel Lee, 30, applied for a blockchain engineer role at OCBC Bank in 2023, he was not an exact match for the position. However, the hiring managers recognised his potential, noting his keen attention to detail, problem- solving skills and willingness to learn.
Rather than rule him out, OCBC redesigned the role around these strengths and hired him as a junior blockchain engineer.
The bank worked with Autism Resource Centre (ARC) and Mr Lee’s job coach from ARC’s Employability and Employment Centre to tailor the role to his abilities. Drawing on her knowledge of Mr Lee and his employment history, the job coach advised OCBC on how best to use his strengths while providing the support he needed.
His responsibilities were structured around clear processes and expectations, allowing him to build on his strengths. To help him adapt to his role, OCBC provided structured on-the-job training and additional time to develop the required technical skills. His future teammates also attended a briefing by his job coach to better understand autism and how they could support him.
When he started work, a colleague was assigned to guide him in applying his strong analytical skills. Mr Lee’s job coach also checked in with him monthly and shared insights into any workplace issues he might face.
“Working with ecosystem partners is very valuable,” said Ms Lai Li Fang, head of HR planning and sustainability at OCBC. “A job coach gives employers greater confidence, helps us better understand the candidate and increases the likelihood of a successful inclusive hiring process.”
In 2024, Mr Lee’s attention to detail came to the fore when he detected a critical bug during the early testing phase of an important project. “The project lead said it was a good catch and my manager commended me on my efforts,” he recalled.
Mr Lee’s experience illustrates the potential benefits of inclusive hiring. Since 2023, OCBC has been a member of SG Enable’s Open Door Programme, which supports employers in hiring, training and integrating employees with disabilities.
“By redesigning roles and creating a safe, supportive environment, we can tap on their strengths,” said Ms Lai. “Lionel’s teammates appreciate his ability to spot things others may miss.”
MAKING THE MOST OF DIFFERENT STRENGTHS
Since August, Mr Lee has been on a job attachment as an infrastructure reliability engineer.
As the scope of his original role became more judgment-based, Mr Lee felt he would do better in a more structured environment with less ambiguity. OCBC’s human resource partners and business leaders worked with his job coach to find him a role in the infrastructure reliability engineering team.
In his previous role, Mr Lee handled a range of responsibilities, from testing and monitoring systems to supporting operations after projects were implemented. This gave him a strong foundation in how the systems operate. Building on this experience, he is now part of a team focused on reducing downtime in existing systems through monitoring and alerts. Clear communication and structured processes help him stay focused on his tasks and make use of his analytical strengths.
Mr Lee said OCBC’s people-oriented culture has helped him develop personally and professionally. “I had the chance to attend a dialogue roundtable about inclusive employment and share my journey at OCBC with industry leaders,” he said. “It crossed my mind that I could one day be an advocate for persons with disabilities (PWDs).”
Working with employees with disabilities has also helped their colleagues develop as leaders, said Ms Lai.
“I would encourage every manager to work with PWDs at least once in their career,” she said. “It challenges us to rethink how we lead, communicate and support others. While adjustments may be needed along the way, the experience can be incredibly rewarding, helping us develop greater empathy, adaptability and a stronger spirit of collaboration. These qualities help us become better leaders and colleagues.”
SUPPORT FOR EMPLOYERS ON INCLUSIVE HIRING
SG Enable offers several resources for organisations looking to foster greater workplace inclusivity.
Grant access:
- Job Redesign Grant to support equipment purchase or workplace modifications
- Employer Development Grant of up to S$40,000 per employer to build internal capabilities for inclusive hiring and employee retention
- Training Grant offering up to 90 per cent course fee support for disability inclusion training
Education and training:
- Talks on disability awareness, workplace etiquette and available support
- High Impact Retention and Employment workshop series offering structured training for employers
- Recruitment and job support services with advice from job coaches and therapists
- Training course recommendations to build in-house capabilities
WHEN INCLUSIVE HIRING CHANGES HOW WORK GETS DONE
At Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Mr Thng Kai Bin’s experience offers another example of inclusive hiring in practice. As a bellman, he greets guests and assists with their luggage, bringing bags to their rooms and helping with deliveries.
“I enjoy meeting guests,” said the 34-year-old, who has a mild intellectual disability. “It makes me happy when I can help them and see them enjoy their holiday.”
Mr Thng’s creativity and care have also shaped the way he interacts with guests. When a family of long-term guests checked out, he gave them a handmade scrapbook of photographs they had taken together and drawings of landmarks around Singapore. “They were incredibly touched and appreciative of the effort,” he recalled.
With 15 years at the hotel, Mr Thng is one of its longest-serving employees with a disability.
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium began hiring PWDs in 2010 as part of efforts to broaden its talent pool.
“We wanted to build a workplace that reflected the diverse communities and guests we serve every day,” said Ms Natalia Hastings, general manager of Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, which is managed by IHG. “We also wanted to tap a wider pool of talent that is often overlooked.”
Since then, inclusive hiring has become part of the hotel’s operations and workplace culture. “Guests responded with genuine warmth, our managers grew into more empathetic leaders and our colleagues with disabilities proved to be among our most dependable, productive team members,” said Ms Hastings.
The hotel has also adapted its training and management practices to better support employees with disabilities, with benefits extending to the wider team.
In addition to a buddy system and on-the-job coaching, it redesigned training materials to make them visually simpler and easier to follow. Supervisors also learnt to recognise when an employee with a disability was becoming overwhelmed and how to respond with appropriate support and reassurance.
Giving concise, structured instructions and maintaining regular check-ins during shifts have since become standard practice, said Ms Hastings. Clearer communication and greater patience have also helped team leaders reduce confusion among employees more broadly.
“Clear communication is the bedrock of hospitality,” she said. “What began as a support tool for inclusive hiring has become a management practice that has helped make our workforce more efficient and connected.”
Mentoring colleagues with disabilities has also given team members opportunities to develop their leadership skills, she added. “Helping their colleagues integrate into teams has strengthened cohesion and demonstrated that a diverse workforce benefits everyone. It’s turned into an incredible source of loyalty and leadership that lifts our whole culture.”
For both OCBC Bank and Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, inclusive hiring has gone beyond creating opportunities for employees with disabilities. It has also prompted changes in how teams communicate, work together and lead.