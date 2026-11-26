Over the past 15 years, the Asia-Pacific healthcare landscape has undergone a profound transformation, with more modern healthcare systems, greater use of digital technology, advances in treatment and improved access to care.
At the same time, significant disease burdens and treatment gaps remain. What patients need – and what it takes to reach them – can differ considerably from one market to another.
“Identifying gaps in patient care is merely the starting line,” said Mr Glen Godresse, CEO of Menarini Asia-Pacific. “Given the wide disparities in healthcare systems and access across the region, the real strategic challenge is building an organisation capable of delivering tangible, scalable impact across 13 distinct markets.”
Menarini brings more than 140 years of experience as an Italian, family-owned pharmaceutical company to the region. In its 15 years in Asia Pacific, it has continuously adapted to local needs: strengthening in-country capabilities, giving markets greater ownership, and drawing on the experience and scale of the wider Menarini Group.
The company calls this approach “glocalisation”. It is based on the belief that those closest to a market are best placed to understand what patients need and should have the flexibility to respond with support from the wider organisation.
As Menarini Asia-Pacific marks its 15th anniversary, this approach continues to guide its work across four strategic pillars: people, portfolio, partnerships and progress.
BUILDING A PEOPLE-FIRST CULTURE
For Menarini Asia-Pacific, empowerment starts with seeing potential in people and backing it with trust. Mr Godresse said: “If we want people to think like owners, we have to give them the opportunity to grow like owners too.” This means empowering local teams to try new approaches, take calculated risks and learn from that experience.
To support its teams across the region, Menarini Asia-Pacific encourages employees to explore different career paths rather than follow a fixed route. Mr Godresse describes career development within the company as a “jungle gym” rather than a traditional ladder, where employees can move across different roles and markets to develop new skills and gain a broader understanding of the region.
The company’s internal-first hiring approach, known as Menarini First, also gives employees opportunities to take on new roles within the company. “When people know we are committed to their growth, they have the confidence to take on new challenges, develop their strengths and build meaningful careers,” said Mr Godresse.
The result Mr Godresse hopes to build on is a generation of leaders with the confidence to make decisions and shape Menarini’s next chapter.
EVOLVING WITH PATIENT NEEDS
Over the past 15 years, Menarini Asia-Pacific has expanded its presence across consumer healthcare, primary care and specialty care. In consumer healthcare, for example, its flagship scar management brand, Dermatix, has registered EUR80 million (S$114.8 million) in annual sales in 2025 across Asia Pacific.
With over 200 brands in its portfolio, Menarini estimates that it reaches nearly 11 million patients a month in the region. It is also expanding into new treatments for conditions where patients still face gaps in care, including heart and metabolic diseases, respiratory conditions and dermatological care.
“Our portfolio has never stood still because the needs of patients and consumers do not stand still,” said Mr Godresse.
For Mr Godresse, deciding where to focus starts with a simple question: “Where are the most meaningful unmet needs, and do we have the capabilities and local expertise to ensure treatments reach the patients who need them most?”
Drawing on its experience in Australia and New Zealand, Menarini Asia-Pacific introduced an iron-deficiency treatment in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong within nine months. Adapting to local market dynamics was critical; in Hong Kong, tailored nurse training and medical partnerships led to increased patient access, the company said.
“When something works in one market, we can share the learning and adapt it elsewhere, rather than simply replicate it,” said Mr Godresse.
UNLOCKING POSSIBILITIES THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS
Alongside developing its own portfolio, Menarini Asia-Pacific works with partners to bring more treatments to patients across the region.
The company works with more than 50 partners, from independent innovators to global pharmaceutical companies. Its role spans medical, regulatory, market access and commercialisation activities, combining local market understanding with regional scale.
“Our partners bring groundbreaking science, but our strength lies in turning that innovation into accessible treatments that make a tangible difference across diverse and complex healthcare markets,” said Mr Godresse.
Beyond traditional healthcare networks, Menarini Asia-Pacific is working with e-commerce and digital platforms to expand access to patient support. In China, for example, these partnerships help people access information and explore care options for conditions such as men’s health and scar management, where privacy concerns or social stigma can discourage them from seeking help.
Mr Godresse said: “We bring the same dedication and accountability to our partners’ therapies as we do our own, working side by side to dismantle barriers, explore new possibilities and maximise patient impact.”
KEEPING PEOPLE AT THE HEART OF PROGRESS
For Menarini Asia-Pacific, progress is also about the difference it makes to the communities it serves. Through its corporate giving and employee volunteering programme, the company encourages employees to contribute their time and skills to communities in need. This includes supporting Smile Asia’s recent cleft care medical mission in the Philippines.
As new possibilities emerge, the challenge is to keep that purpose at the centre of progress. “We cannot move forward without remembering who we are moving forward for. Innovation only matters when it improves patient lives,” said Mr Godresse.
That principle also guides the company’s approach to digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI). “Progress starts with the problem we are trying to solve, not just the technology we want to use,” he said.
Menarini Asia-Pacific has established a regional digital hub to support locally tailored engagement with healthcare professionals. The company said its digital initiatives have reached more than 84,000 healthcare professionals, while over 300 employees across eight markets have undergone AI training in less than six months.
“At Menarini Asia-Pacific, we are moving beyond simply adopting capabilities developed elsewhere – we are becoming a true source of ideas and innovation in our own right,” said Mr Godresse.
Looking ahead, the challenge is to build on that experience while staying ready for changes in healthcare.
“While we cannot fully predict the technologies and care models of the next 15 years, we must be ready for them,” said Mr Godresse. “That readiness depends on people who think like owners, a portfolio that adapts to patient needs, partnerships that expand what’s possible and a relentless drive to keep progressing.”