One Sophia: A landmark rises in the heart of Singapore’s arts precinct

It’s one of those neighbourhoods where everything overlaps – in the best way possible. Orchard Road’s retail buzz, the Civic District’s colonial elegance and the creative pulse of Singapore’s arts institutions all converge here, along Sophia Road.
Now, this crossroads is entering a new chapter. Where Peace Centre and Peace Mansion once stood, One Sophia, led by SingHaiyi Group, is poised to become a defining landmark – a mixed-use development that mirrors the vibrancy of its surroundings and the evolving pace of urban life. Just steps from museums, theatres and educational institutions, and within walking distance of four MRT stations, it’s a place shaped by connection – to movement, to culture, to possibility.
A NEIGHBOURHOOD DEFINED BY CULTURE AND CONNECTION
Few areas in Singapore offer the same mix of history, art and modern convenience as the stretch between Sophia Road and Selegie Road. Here, the energy of Orchard Road meets the dynamism of the Bras Basah-Bugis arts belt – a district anchored by heritage landmarks, renowned schools and a growing nexus of cultural spaces.
Within easy reach are some of the nation’s most prominent cultural institutions, from National Museum of Singapore and Singapore Art Museum to the National Archives and the Esplanade’s new Waterfront Theatre. The National Design Centre, Stamford Arts Centre and other galleries in the area add to the mix, offering opportunities to experience the arts in different forms.
The neighbourhood is also part of an educational belt that includes St Margaret’s (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Singapore Management University, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, School of the Arts and Laselle College of the Arts, lending the area a youthful and creative vibe.
Everyday conveniences are just as accessible. The shopping malls of Orchard Road, The Cathay, Plaza Singapura, Funan and Suntec City are all within easy reach, as are the green spaces of Fort Canning Park and the lively Bugis district. With four MRT stations – Dhoby Ghaut, Rochor, Bencoolen and Bras Basah – within a 700m radius, and Mount Emily Park just a short walk away, the harmony between movement and stillness comes naturally.
This part of the city is also evolving. Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s vision, Orchard, Dhoby Ghaut and Bras Basah-Bugis are set to become a more vibrant civic and arts zone. The transformation will introduce inviting public spaces – including an amphitheatre – alongside street-level enhancements that promote a walkable, liveable environment. For residents, this is a rare chance to be part of a neighbourhood that is not only well connected, but also alive with cultural and creative energy.
CITY HOMES FOR MODERN URBAN LIVING
Rising above a curated retail and office podium, the two towers of The Collective at One Sophia form the residential heart.
Here, life unfolds with the ease that only a truly connected address can offer. Residents can begin the morning with a walk in Mount Emily Park, work remotely from a sky lounge with city views and catch a performance at the Esplanade in the evening – all without straying far from home.
With layouts ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, the residences cater to a spectrum of lifestyles, from professionals to families with school-going children seeking proximity to established educational institutions. All three-bedroom units come with the added comfort of ensuite bathrooms in every bedroom.
Facilities are spread across elevated decks, landscaped terraces and rooftop zones. Sky gardens scattered on various floors offer pockets of greenery against the skyline, while pools and wellness decks provide a calming retreat above the bustle of the streets. Social lounges, dining pavilions and seating areas add more spaces for residents to gather or take in the city views in comfort.
A COMMERCIAL DESTINATION THAT WORKS HARDER
Beyond its residences, One Sophia is designed as a high-performance commercial hub – combining convenience, visibility and long-term value in a central location. Spanning approximately 220,000 sq ft of strata office space across 122 units, and 90,000 sq ft of retail space over two levels, the development brings together workspaces, as well as dining and lifestyle offerings in one location.
For investors, the strata offices offer a rare proposition: Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty is not applicable, allowing for investment options beyond the residential market. Situated within a creative and cultural precinct, the offices are close to the Central Business District – easily accessible, yet set apart from the bustle.
Practicality is purposefully woven into the design. Outdoor communal gardens on Levels 3, 8 and 13 offer shared green spaces for office users, while a dedicated commercial drop-off leads directly to the office lift lobby – separate from the residential entrance to ensure smooth operations and privacy. With demand for strata offices on the rise, One Sophia’s prime location and mixed-use character present a compelling proposition for entrepreneurs, business owners and investors.
A LANDMARK IN THE MAKING
With its sculptural curves and layered garden terraces, One Sophia stands as a new gateway, redefining the meeting point of Orchard Road, the Civic District and the arts belt. As a first mover in a district on the cusp of transformation, it is a symbol of renewal – forward-looking yet rooted in the character of its surroundings.
Beyond its doors, the streets hum with history, green spaces and everyday conveniences. Within, homes, offices and retail spaces blend to create a complete urban lifestyle. One Sophia is more than an address – it is an invitation to be part of the next chapter in Singapore’s evolving cultural core.