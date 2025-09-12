One Sophia: A landmark rises in the heart of Singapore’s arts precinct

Few areas in Singapore offer the same mix of history, art and modern convenience as the stretch between Sophia Road and Selegie Road. Here, the energy of Orchard Road meets the dynamism of the Bras Basah-Bugis arts belt – a district anchored by heritage landmarks, renowned schools and a growing nexus of cultural spaces.

Within easy reach are some of the nation’s most prominent cultural institutions, from National Museum of Singapore and Singapore Art Museum to the National Archives and the Esplanade’s new Waterfront Theatre. The National Design Centre, Stamford Arts Centre and other galleries in the area add to the mix, offering opportunities to experience the arts in different forms.

The neighbourhood is also part of an educational belt that includes St Margaret’s (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Singapore Management University, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, School of the Arts and Laselle College of the Arts, lending the area a youthful and creative vibe.