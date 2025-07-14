Otto Place EC: A new chapter in westside living awaits

Imagine waking up every morning in Singapore’s most forward-thinking residential district, where cutting-edge urban planning meets everyday convenience.

This is Tengah, a new residential town designed based on the principles of community, sustainability and smart living. The estate is home to a number of park and green spaces encouraging outdoor activity and a closer connection to nature. With roads and utilities situated underground, the town centre is a car-lite, pedestrian-friendly space with cycling paths and communal plazas.

Located in the Plantation District, Otto Place EC is poised to be part of Tengah’s wider transformation. Developed jointly by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments, it offers residents the opportunity to be part of something unprecedented: a living laboratory for the future of urban living, complete with front-row access to the emerging business hubs of Jurong Lake District and Jurong Innovation District.

With an array of facilities spread across eight distinctive landscape zones, Otto Place EC isn’t just a place to live – it invites you to experience a life shaped around what truly matters.