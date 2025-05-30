Own your story: Don't let inflammatory bowel disease define it

MORE THAN A GUT FEELING

IBD often begins in adolescence or young adulthood, and its physical and emotional toll can disrupt school life, relationships and careers.

Dr Chen, who is also director of the IBD Centre, Department of Gastroenterology, the Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, China, noted that her patients often fear high-pressure situations like school examinations or business trips, as stress can trigger a flare-up. “Even with their best efforts, many patients feel worn down by the long-term strain of IBD – from its physical effects to the stigma and financial burden. More people need to understand how serious the condition is,” she added.

Despite the rise in IBD cases globally, including in Asia, awareness remains low – a gap that can delay diagnosis and treatment, highlighted Ms Leanne Raven, CEO of Crohn’s & Colitis Australia. “One patient I met wasn’t diagnosed until she was 30, even though she’d had tummy problems for many years,” Ms Raven recalled.

To address this, Crohn’s & Colitis Australia has launched an advertising campaign for World IBD Day on May 19, centred on the theme ‘Shatter the IBD Silence’. Posters with QR codes will be placed in toilet cubicles at shopping centres, universities, airports and other public spaces across Australia. When scanned, these codes lead to a symptom checker and encourage readers to see a doctor if they suspect they have IBD.