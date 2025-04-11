See how our creatives are defining the Singaporean identity in the Singapore Pavilion at the World Expo 2025

What inspires a dream? Singaporeans Dreaming is a visual journey into the heart of the Singapore Pavilion at EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, capturing the innovation, passion, and resilience of Singapore’s artists. A diverse group of creators including Ashley Yeo, whose paper sculptures are stunningly delicate and intricate, Redeafination, a deaf dance troupe performing through vibrations, Orkestra Melayu Singapura, preserving nostalgia and cultural identity through traditional Malay music, Karyn Lim, an industrial designer who finds inspirations from her environment, and Edwin Low, a designer striving to define the Singapore identity. Their stories reflect a nation where innovation and tradition, nature and modernity coexist harmoniously. See how these dreams converge at the Singapore Pavilion, a space where their aspirations take flight.