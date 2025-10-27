The Sen: Redefining wellness-centred living

The facade features textured paint finishes that mimic the look of wood and stone, creating a sense of tranquillity and timeless beauty. According to Mr Ng, the choice of materials fosters “a tactile and sensory link to nature”. Water elements such as cascading facades and reflective pools engage the senses, creating a peaceful atmosphere that promotes relaxation. These features “highlight the calming qualities of water, while providing visual and auditory tranquility,” he shared.

Interior spaces are designed to maximise natural light and ventilation. Thoughtfully placed windows and open layouts result in a reduced reliance on artificial lighting and offer several benefits to overall well-being. “Carefully crafted facades draw in ample natural light for each apartment, cultivating a harmonious atmosphere that supports circadian rhythms and emotional health,” said Mr Ng.

Classic units feature SMEG appliances and Roca bathroom fittings, while Prestige units are equipped with Miele appliances, as well as Roca and Laufen bathroom fittings, underlining the development’s quiet sophistication.

The landscape design complements the architectural vision, offering tiered green spaces that blend effortlessly into the natural surroundings. Inspired by rice terraces, the multi-level layout provides dynamic elevation changes, enhancing visual interest and creating unique vantage points. “The site’s multi-tiered topography became a key design driver,” said Mr Thanapong Boonyasiriwat Gong, landscape planner and director of Ecoplan Asia. “We embraced the levels to create a tiered landscape experience, where each zone offers a unique perspective and mood.”

Accessibility is a key consideration, with gently sloping pathways and ramps that ensure ease of movement for all residents. The Sen is also expected to attain the BCA Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) certification – the highest accolade for sustainable building performance in Singapore.