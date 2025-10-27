The Sen: Redefining wellness-centred living

Wellness real estate has become a global movement, driven by a growing demand for spaces that prioritise health, well-being and a connection with nature. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the term refers to properties that place people’s health and lifestyle at the heart of their design, construction and redevelopment. In 2023, this sector was valued at about S$3.1 billion (US$2.3 billion) in Singapore. Globally, the country ranked 18th in the wellness real estate economy, underscoring its growing participation in the shift toward mindful, health-conscious living spaces.
Tucked away along De Souza Avenue amid the leafy surrounds of Upper Bukit Timah, The Sen is a 347-unit condominium that embodies this shift. Scheduled to launch soon, the development invites residents to embrace a lifestyle shaped by tranquillity, movement and connection – with nature and with one’s self.
A joint venture between Sustained Land, H10 Holdings and Greatview Development, The Sen has been conceived from the ground up to nurture wellness. Every detail – from the architecture to the selection of facilities – supports a slower, healthier pace of life, while keeping urban conveniences close at hand.
HOLISTIC LIVING THROUGH THOUGHTFUL DESIGN
The architecture of The Sen places human well-being at its core. Drawing inspiration from biophilic principles, the design integrates natural elements to create a harmonious living environment. “The architectural vision is to create a warm wellness sanctuary that extends beyond the conventional notion of a home, offering spaces that genuinely nurture physical, emotional and psychological well-being,” explained Mr Ng Hoe Theong, principle architect and director of AGA Architects.
The facade features textured paint finishes that mimic the look of wood and stone, creating a sense of tranquillity and timeless beauty. According to Mr Ng, the choice of materials fosters “a tactile and sensory link to nature”. Water elements such as cascading facades and reflective pools engage the senses, creating a peaceful atmosphere that promotes relaxation. These features “highlight the calming qualities of water, while providing visual and auditory tranquility,” he shared.
Interior spaces are designed to maximise natural light and ventilation. Thoughtfully placed windows and open layouts result in a reduced reliance on artificial lighting and offer several benefits to overall well-being. “Carefully crafted facades draw in ample natural light for each apartment, cultivating a harmonious atmosphere that supports circadian rhythms and emotional health,” said Mr Ng.
Classic units feature SMEG appliances and Roca bathroom fittings, while Prestige units are equipped with Miele appliances, as well as Roca and Laufen bathroom fittings, underlining the development’s quiet sophistication.
The landscape design complements the architectural vision, offering tiered green spaces that blend effortlessly into the natural surroundings. Inspired by rice terraces, the multi-level layout provides dynamic elevation changes, enhancing visual interest and creating unique vantage points. “The site’s multi-tiered topography became a key design driver,” said Mr Thanapong Boonyasiriwat Gong, landscape planner and director of Ecoplan Asia. “We embraced the levels to create a tiered landscape experience, where each zone offers a unique perspective and mood.”
Accessibility is a key consideration, with gently sloping pathways and ramps that ensure ease of movement for all residents. The Sen is also expected to attain the BCA Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) certification – the highest accolade for sustainable building performance in Singapore.
Together, the architecture and landscape at The Sen will create a sanctuary where every element supports physical, mental and emotional wellness. “The Sen is more than just a place to live; it serves as a space for personal growth,” Mr Ng said.
A HARMONIOUS RETREAT FOR REJUVENATION AND WELL-BEING
Designed around a wellness-first philosophy, The Sen offers a thoughtfully curated suite of amenities that supports movement, mindfulness and recovery. More than a checklist of facilities, this is an immersive environment where wellness is integrated into daily life – enabling residents to pause, breathe and reconnect.
From starting the day with pilates at one of the rooftop pavilions, to quiet moments of reflection on the Meditation Deck or in the Sensory Garden, every corner is a space for renewal. Strolling through landscaped courtyards, or unwinding in the hydro pool after a long day, becomes a grounding ritual. Dedicated spaces such as the picnic lawn and Floral Garden further amplify nature’s role in daily well-being.
The Sen Commons on Level 1 creates a tranquil foundation for daily wellness. Here, residents can enjoy the family pool, aqua gym and children’s pool. The picnic lawn and play lawn provide spaces for family gatherings, while the tai chi lawn offers a peaceful spot for gentle movement. After active pursuits, the spa bed and spa seat provide rejuvenating respites, with the children’s playground and play pavilion ensuring younger residents have their own specially designed spaces for joy and exploration.
The Sen Club, also on Level 1, offers both active and social amenities. The forest fitness area – an outdoor corner with exercise stations – provides a refreshing alternative for those who prefer the invigorating effects of nature. Exercising amid greenery has been shown to ease stress, uplift mood and foster mental clarity. The tennis court caters to racquet sport enthusiasts, while the barbeque pavilion serves as a perfect setting for outdoor entertaining.
For more intensive fitness pursuits, the Sen Boutique on Level 2 houses the 50m lap pool alongside a fully equipped gym. To support circulation and muscle recovery, hot and cold soaking baths are conveniently located near the gym, offering a rejuvenating end to any workout. The Serenity Lounge provides a tranquil space to unwind.
Complementing these are elevated spaces dedicated to mindfulness and gentle movement across the rooftop levels. The pilates pavilion, meditation deck, yoga lawn, Floral Garden and Sensory Garden atop Block 222 create a serene wellness sanctuary. Meanwhile, the rooftop of Block 228 offers engaging activities in the Maze Garden, Chess Garden and Community Garden. Together, these amenities create a holistic ecosystem that nurtures body, mind and spirit.
Connection and community are equally central to well-being. “Community is deeply integrated into the essence of the development. The layout encourages both chance meetings and planned social gatherings,” noted Mr Ng. The clubhouse and various lounge rooms at the Sen Club are ideal for both communal activities and quiet reflection.
Elevated social experiences await at the rooftop of Block 230, where residents can unwind at the Sky Lounge, Sky Bar pavilion, Hangout Lounge and Sky Deck. Whether sharing a barbeque at the dedicated pavilion or enjoying family time at the children’s facilities, The Sen offers countless opportunities to build bonds and create lasting memories within a vibrant, close-knit residential community.
NATURE AT YOUR DOORSTEP, CITY WITHIN REACH
Nestled at the base of Bukit Timah Hill, The Sen will be framed by some of Singapore’s most treasured green spaces. Residents will be just minutes from Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Rifle Range Nature Park and Bukit Batok Nature Park – with upcoming enhancements such as the Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park, Bukit Timah–Rochor Green Corridor and Rail Corridor set to deepen the area’s connection with nature.
Located within a private landed enclave, the development will benefit from unblocked views of its lush surroundings. According to Mr Ng, the design team took a conscious approach to shaping the architecture in harmony with the site. “Buildings were intentionally designed as low-rise structures to honour the surrounding scale and minimise disturbance to the natural landscape,” he noted.
CONVENIENCE AND CONNECTIVITY
Though conceived as a peaceful retreat into nature, The Sen is well-connected. It is located within 1km of Bukit Timah Primary School and 2km from Pei Hwa Presbyterian, while tertiary institutions like Hwa Chong Institution, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, the Singapore University of Social Sciences and National University of Singapore are a short drive away. For families with young children, a childcare centre within the development itself offers added convenience and peace of mind.
Commuters will benefit from its proximity to Beauty World and Hume MRT stations, both on the Downtown Line, which in turn offers easy access to four other networks – the Cross-Island Line, Circle Line, North-South Line and Thomson-East Coast Line. Plus, major expressways, such as the PIE and BKE, will be just minutes away. Amenities abound too – from artisanal bakeries at The Hillford to beloved haunts at The Rail Mall and the bustling dining scene at Beauty World.
Even more transformative is what lies ahead: the Bukit Timah Masterplan introduces a new Integrated Transport Hub, the Bukit Timah Community Building, the redevelopment of the Bukit Timah Fire Station into a community node and the addition of new malls like Bukit V and The Linq.
WHERE TIMELESSNESS MEETS TRANQUILLITY
In an era increasingly defined by noise and acceleration, The Sen offers a rare counterpoint – a place where silence, space and sensory richness become the foundations of daily living. Through architecture and landscape, it invites its residents to reconnect with themselves, one another and the rhythms of the natural world.